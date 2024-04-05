Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

