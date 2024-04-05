Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 4,028 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ASO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 82,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

