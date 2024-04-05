VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.39 during trading hours on Friday. 60,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

