iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Raised by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 724,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,720. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

