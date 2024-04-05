Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.86. 37,620,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 101,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $544.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

