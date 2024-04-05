Breakwater Capital Group Invests $407,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 86,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

