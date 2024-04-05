Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF opened at $43.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $959.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

