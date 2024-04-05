11,921 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,266,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,360 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

