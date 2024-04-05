China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 355.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,940. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.43 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.