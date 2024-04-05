Breakwater Capital Group Invests $294,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,323.14. 239,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,450. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,081.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

