Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 2,823,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,205,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

