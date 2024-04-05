Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,794 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the period.

GLDM opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

