Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

COWZ opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

