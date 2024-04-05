Tsfg LLC Sells 145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.