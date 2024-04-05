Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 22,035 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

