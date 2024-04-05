Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 47,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 126,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

