Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.