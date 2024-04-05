RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 1.9% Higher

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.71. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.
The company has a market capitalization of C$49.59 million, a PE ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.90.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.
