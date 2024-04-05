Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.
Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile
Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.
