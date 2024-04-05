The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.30). 84,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 76,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.14).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.86. The firm has a market cap of £215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,652.17%.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

