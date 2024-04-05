Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,102.64

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,102.64 ($51.50) and last traded at GBX 4,220 ($52.98), with a volume of 4075005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,275 ($53.67).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,448.86. The stock has a market cap of £30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,899.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 115.90 ($1.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,464.91%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

