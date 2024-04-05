Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Down 2.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.58. 5,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.