Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.56

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resonac Holdings Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

