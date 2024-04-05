RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 65000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$763,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

