Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.90. Approximately 7,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

