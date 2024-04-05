KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 17,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

