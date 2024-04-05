B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.