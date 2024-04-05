5,515 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

