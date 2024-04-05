Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Up 4.2 %

Genius Sports stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,572. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.