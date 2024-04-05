Tsfg LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

