Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.35

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$172.35 and last traded at C$185.58, with a volume of 492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$185.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MEQ. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$173.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.01.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8034033 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.