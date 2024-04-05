XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.79 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,576,280 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

