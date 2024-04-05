Tsfg LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.