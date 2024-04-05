Arcus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

