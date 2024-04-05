Breakwater Capital Group Buys 853 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

