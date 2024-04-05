Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.84 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

