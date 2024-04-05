Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

