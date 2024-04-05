Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

