HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 3.3%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.82 and last traded at $80.03. 244,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 604,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

