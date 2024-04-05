Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 3.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.03. 88,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 907,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

