Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 191,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 671,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research firms have commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 203,408 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

