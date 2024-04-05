Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.58

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.58 and last traded at $132.30, with a volume of 49109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

