3,633 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

