Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

