Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

