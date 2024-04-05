Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $533.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

