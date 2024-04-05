Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.