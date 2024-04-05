Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $13,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $11,952,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.41 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

