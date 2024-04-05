PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.