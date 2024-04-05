Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $149.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

